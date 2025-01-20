GovWayback

Access historical versions of U.S. government websites from before January 20, 2025 with a simple URL change.

How it works: Take any .gov URL and add wayback.com right after .gov, and you'll be redirected to the Wayback Machine's archived version of the page.

Examples:

Simple domain:
www.epa.gov www.epa.govwayback.com

Specific page:
www.whitehouse.gov/administration www.whitehouse.govwayback.com/administration

Complex URL:
www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/2 www.congress.govwayback.com/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/2

FAQ

How does GovWayback work?
GovWayback is a simple tool to quickly access archived versions of government websites from before January 20, 2025 - just add "wayback.com" after ".gov" in any government URL. GovWayback automatically redirects you to that page's archived version from the Internet Archive.

Why January 20, 2025?
January 20th is Inauguration Day for the U.S. presidential term. GovWayback helps preserve access to government websites as they existed before any potential changes in administration.

Is this project archiving websites?
No, GovWayback only redirects to Internet Archive's archives. Please consider donating to them as they're doing the hard work of preserving websites.

I want to use an archived government website as a source, how should I do that?
We strongly recommend using the Internet Archive's direct URLs (i.e. https://web.archive.org/web/20241231235458/https://www.cdc.gov/) as a source.

A page I tried didn't work, why did that happen?
GovWayback redirects to the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine. If a page isn't archived, try visiting the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine directly to see other available dates.

Is GovWayback associated with the Internet Archive or its Wayback Machine?
This independent project is not affiliated with the Internet Archive or Wayback Machine, it only redirects to it. And to that end: we strongly recommend donating to the Internet Archive.

Is this an official government service?
No, GovWayback is an independent tool that helps people access the Internet Archive's public records of government websites.

Currently Supported URLs:

cdc.gov cdc.govwayback.com

whitehouse.gov whitehouse.govwayback.com

epa.gov epa.govwayback.com

nsa.gov nsa.govwayback.com

nih.gov nih.govwayback.com

congress.gov congress.govwayback.com

senate.gov senate.govwayback.com

read.gov read.govwayback.com

loc.gov loc.govwayback.com

education.senate.gov education.senate.govwayback.com

budget.senate.gov budget.senate.govwayback.com

foreignaffairs.house.gov foreignaffairs.house.govwayback.com

waysandmeans.house.gov waysandmeans.house.govwayback.com

oversight.house.gov oversight.house.govwayback.com

rules.house.gov rules.house.govwayback.com

justice.gov justice.govwayback.com

fbi.gov fbi.govwayback.com

defense.gov defense.govwayback.com

homelandsecurity.gov homelandsecurity.govwayback.com

dhs.gov dhs.govwayback.com

fema.gov fema.govwayback.com

hhs.gov hhs.govwayback.com

osha.gov osha.govwayback.com

medicaid.gov medicaid.govwayback.com

targethiv.gov targethiv.govwayback.com

nasa.gov nasa.govwayback.com

nsf.gov nsf.govwayback.com

noaa.gov noaa.govwayback.com

usgs.gov usgs.govwayback.com

energy.gov energy.govwayback.com

doe.gov doe.govwayback.com

agriculture.gov agriculture.govwayback.com

usda.gov usda.govwayback.com

cpsc.gov cpsc.govwayback.com

dot.gov dot.govwayback.com

nhtsa.gov nhtsa.govwayback.com

bts.gov bts.govwayback.com

regulations.gov regulations.govwayback.com

grants.gov grants.govwayback.com

sec.gov sec.govwayback.com

bls.gov bls.govwayback.com

census.gov census.govwayback.com

gao.gov gao.govwayback.com

sba.gov sba.govwayback.com

opm.gov opm.govwayback.com

uspto.gov uspto.govwayback.com

usaid.gov usaid.govwayback.com

usaf.gov usaf.govwayback.com

atf.gov atf.govwayback.com

gsa.gov gsa.govwayback.com

cbp.gov cbp.govwayback.com

uscis.gov uscis.govwayback.com

va.gov va.govwayback.com

bop.gov bop.govwayback.com

eeoc.gov eeoc.govwayback.com

usps.gov usps.govwayback.com

nps.gov nps.govwayback.com

americorps.gov americorps.govwayback.com

challenge.gov challenge.govwayback.com

export.gov export.govwayback.com

nass.gov nass.govwayback.com

usability.gov usability.govwayback.com

GovWayback relies on the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine. Please consider donating to support their work. If a site doesn't work, try using the Wayback Machine directly.