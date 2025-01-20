How it works: Take any .gov URL and add wayback.com right after .gov , and you'll be redirected to the Wayback Machine's archived version of the page.

FAQ

How does GovWayback work?

GovWayback is a simple tool to quickly access archived versions of government websites from before January 20, 2025 - just add "wayback.com" after ".gov" in any government URL. GovWayback automatically redirects you to that page's archived version from the Internet Archive.

Why January 20, 2025?

January 20th is Inauguration Day for the U.S. presidential term. GovWayback helps preserve access to government websites as they existed before any potential changes in administration.

Is this project archiving websites?

No, GovWayback only redirects to Internet Archive's archives. Please consider donating to them as they're doing the hard work of preserving websites.

I want to use an archived government website as a source, how should I do that?

We strongly recommend using the Internet Archive's direct URLs (i.e. https://web.archive.org/web/20241231235458/https://www.cdc.gov/ ) as a source.

A page I tried didn't work, why did that happen?

GovWayback redirects to the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine. If a page isn't archived, try visiting the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine directly to see other available dates.

Is GovWayback associated with the Internet Archive or its Wayback Machine?

This independent project is not affiliated with the Internet Archive or Wayback Machine, it only redirects to it. And to that end: we strongly recommend donating to the Internet Archive.

Is this an official government service?

No, GovWayback is an independent tool that helps people access the Internet Archive's public records of government websites.